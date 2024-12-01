Men in ski masks accused of ‘waving’ guns at people in Aliquippa, police say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Aliquippa police are looking for four men accused of “waving” guns at people on Saturday.

On Facebook, police said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Linmar Terrace at 3 p.m. Saturday for reports of four men wearing ski masks hanging out the windows of a black Lincoln sedan and waving firearms at people.

While en route, an officer spotted the sedan on Waugaman Street near Kennedy Boulevard. The vehicle sped away and was later found abandoned on Spring Street, and the suspects had already left the area.

Police say the vehicle was towed and is being processed. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Aliquippa Police Department at 724-775-0880.

