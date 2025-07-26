Mike Burrows shines but Pirates held to one hit in loss to Diamondbacks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Mike Burrows had the best start of his career, but the Pittsburgh Pirates were held to one hit in a 1-0 11th-inning loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night at PNC Park.

With one out in the top of the 11th, Eugenio Suárez plated Corbin Carroll with a sacrifice fly off Braxton Ashcraft (2-1).

The Pirates (42-61) left pinch-runner Bryan Reynolds stranded on third base in the bottom of the 11th against Kevin Ginkel. Bryan Reynolds flew out to left and Nick Gonzales grounded out to end the game.

Burrows held the Diamondbacks (51-53) scoreless across a career-high six innings. He didn’t allow a baserunner until he issued a one-out walk to Ketel Marte in the fourth. Arizona didn’t record a hit until the fifth inning.

Dbacks starter Ryne Nelson matched Burrows’ efforts, holding the Pirates to just one hit across six-scoreless innings.

