Mike Tomlin addresses concerns with Steelers’ defense after loss to Packers

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are trying to get back in the win column this Sunday against Indianapolis following Sunday night’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

They have a tough battle on their hands with the Colts sitting as the best team in the league at 7-1.

The Steelers’ defense was the main topic in Mike Tomlin’s press conference on Tuesday after a brutal second-half performance against Green Bay.

Tomlin was specifically critical of the group’s efforts on third down Sunday night.

The Steelers didn’t allow a third-down conversion in the first half but the Packers went five for 8 in the second half, a few of those big chunk plays.

After the game, defensive captain Cam Heyward questioned the unit’s ability to handle adversity.

Mike Tomlin agreed with his assessment and was asked how to fix it.

“You can spend a lot of time talking about your ills, but the true fixes come in stadiums and so that’s why, sometimes, I’m hesitant to respond to the ‘how do you fix it’ question. There’s certainly procedural things that you go about doing that fix it, but the fix happens in the stadium and the rest of it is just talk,” Tomlin said.

When asked directly about defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, Tomlin said neither he nor Austin are happy with where the defense is at.

Tomlin added that he is largely happy with Austin’s work in particular.

