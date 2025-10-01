Mike Tomlin explains why Jaylen Warren did not play vs. Vikings

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland on Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin explained why running back Jaylen Warren was inactive.

Warren was dealing with a knee injury all week, and was limited in the team’s practice sessions in both Pittsburgh and Dublin, Ireland. Though listed as questionable, Warren was expected to suit up, and took early warmups at Croke Park before being declared inactive.

“Jaylen was a pregame decision. That’s why we listed him as questionable. He worked out prior to the game. We just didn’t feel good enough,” Tomlin said. “We didn’t want to put him in a uniform and then he wouldn’t be able to finish and then you’re working a guy short. So, we worked him out, and that’s where we settled. Jaylen is a tough guy. He wanted to do it. I just thought it was prudent not to.”

Through three games, Warren was Pittsburgh’s top offensive weapon by far, leading the team in both rushing (132 yards) and receiving (142 yards) through three games.

Kenneth Gainwell stepped up against Minnesota, rushing for 99 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

