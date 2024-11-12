Mike Tomlin feels ‘pretty comfortable’ that Nick Herbig will play Sunday

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are coming off the heels of a comeback win over the Commanders into one of the most anticipated games of their season: it’s Ravens week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin had several updates on key player injuries on Tuesday.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith will be out this week after suffering an ankle injury when he stepped on the foot of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the fourth quarter. He’s considered week-to-week.

Although they’ll be without one key player, Tomlin expects another important player to return. Tomlin said he’s “pretty comfortable” that linebacker Nick Herbig will return from a hamstring injury that’s kept him sidelined since Week 5 of the season.

Donte Jackson, Najee Harris and Calvin Austin III — who all suffered in-game injuries against the Commanders — are all expected to play Sunday.

