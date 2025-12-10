Mike Tomlin looks to create consistency as Steelers host a hot Miami Dolphins team

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers head into the week preparing for another tough AFC matchup.

Miami comes to town Monday night, riding a four-game winning streak

Head coach Mike Tomlin liked how aggressive they were Sunday against Baltimore and is looking for that to carry over to Monday night

Tomlin is highlighting their explosive playmaking offensively as an example.

The Steelers are unlocking the deep ball against Baltimore, a part of their game they’re looking to continue to develop this week against Miami.

With just 4 games remaining in the regular season, the Steelers continue to emphasize the need to play their best football.

Tomlin was asked why they’ve consistently been able to respond after a tough stretch.

“I just think that’s what this business is about. It’s week to week. They’re going to be good weeks, and you can’t wear your hand out patting yourself on the back when you have those good weeks, and you certainly can’t hate yourself when you have those negative weeks. As a leader, I think it’s important that I show that steady presence to provide that compass, if you will, for the collective,” Tomlin said.

The Dolphins come to town with one of the best run games in the league.

In good news, the Steelers have the chance to get one of their best run stoppers back.

Tomlin is telling us that Derrick Harmon is expected to practice and could return this week.

