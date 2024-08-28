Mike Tomlin names Russell Wilson as Steelers starting quarterback

PITTSBURGH — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has officially named Russell Wilson as the team’s starting quarterback.

After the team’s last preseason game against the Lions, many analysts were ready to call Wilson the starter, but Tomlin refused to do so yet and said he wanted to wait until the end of the work week.

“We’ve got ample time to prepare for Atlanta and make whatever decisions or announcements regarding division of labor or pecking orders and so forth. So, we’ll do it at the end of the work week,” he said Saturday.

Tomlin waited until Wednesday to officially name Wilson as QB1. He told members of the media that he felt naming the starting quarterback at this time was the appropriate thing to do, for several reasons.

Mike Tomlin explains his decision to officially name Russell Wilson QB 1 pic.twitter.com/nud25VZGSj — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) August 28, 2024

Tomlin says packages featuring Justin Fields this season are “still on the table.”

The Steelers are one of the last teams to name their starting quarterback. The only quarterback competition remaining across the NFL is within the New England Patriots.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group