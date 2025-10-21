Mike Tomlin shares insight on quarterback Aaron Rodgers preparing to face former team on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are getting back to work as they gear up for Sunday’s matchup against Green Bay.

The second Aaron Rodgers joined the Steelers, the calendar was circled for Oct. 26.

The quarterback, who spent nearly two decades as the face of the franchise in Green Bay is now set to face his former team for the first time.

Mike Tomlin downplayed the magnitude of this matchup for his quarterback.

He said Rodgers has been fired up every single week, and he imagines this week will be no different.

Now that he’s had the chance to work with a quarterback he’s admired from afar throughout the years Channel 11 asked Tomlin what he’s learned about the 41-year-old that’s impressed him most.

He said, while he anticipated the unique habits and relationship to the game that Rodgers has that’s created his longevity in the sport, it still doesn’t make it any less impressive.

“His day to day, on what he’s willing to do. He’s been in the building all day today. He loves it. It’s who he is. He loves the process. He loves to talk ball. He loves to educate his teammates, to get on the same page. He got the fire in terms of seeking resolution and issues. It’s just a lot of good things about him, other than obviously, his physical talents and skills, that have been really impressive. Again, as I mentioned, not that we’re not shocked; not that I’m shocked by it, but it’s still highly appreciated,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin also said, knowing how Rodgers teammates’ in other places have felt about him, he wasn’t “shocked” at all with how quickly Rodgers assimilated to the culture in Pittsburgh.

You can catch watch Rogers and the Black and Gold take on the Packers on Sunday with pregame and postgame coverage on Channel 11.

