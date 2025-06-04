MilkShake Factory adds viral Dubai-style Chocolate Bar to its lineup of sweets

The viral Dubai-style chocolate has taken over social media feeds and is now available at a popular milkshake chain.

The Milkshake Factory created its own take on the trendy indulgent chocolate bar that features pistachio creme and crispy toasted kataifi wrapped in milk chocolate.

“The Dubai-style chocolate bar craze was a perfect opportunity to take something globally inspired and make it our own. This bar is layered, luxurious, and a perfect expression of what MilkShake Factory does best,” MilkShake Factory CEO Dana Edwards Manatos said.

The chocolate bar is now available at all MilkShake Factory locations for $5.95, alongside their iconic handspun milkshake and other premium small batch chocolates.

