MilkShake Factory bringing back summer favorite: Strawberry Pretzel Pie Shake

PITTSBURGH — MilkShake Factory has brought back a summer favorite for its menu.

The Pittsburgh-based dessert shop announced the return of its Strawberry Pretzel Pie Shake from now until July 27.

Coming back for its third year, the limited-time shake is inspired by the classic strawberry pretzel pie served at many family gatherings and picnics over the decades, the company said in a release.

“Salty, sweet, crunchy and a little tart, makes strawberry pretzel pie the perfect combination,” said Dana Edwards Manatos, founder and CEO of MilkShake Factory. “We knew that blending all those flavors into a milkshake would make our version of this midwestern-inspired dessert a summer hit.”

The shake is a nod to famous country singer Dolly Parton, who considers strawberry pretzel pie her favorite ice cream flavor, the company adds.

