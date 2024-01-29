Millions in funding announced for western Pennsylvania traffic safety improvements

PITTSBURGH — Millions of dollars in funding have been announced for traffic safety improvements across western Pennsylvania.

Statewide, $13 million is being distributed for 39 different safety projects as part of the Automated Red Light Enforcement program.

“This program helps communities across the state make important investments in traffic flow and safety,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “These improvements complement the many road, bridge, and multimodal projects happening in Pennsylvania, and are in line with the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to invest in Pennsylvania’s infrastructure and help keep communities connected safely to opportunity and each other.”

Here are the western Pennsylvania projects:

Allegheny County

Bethel Park Borough - $1,000,370 for transportation improvements to improve congestion and safety at the Hamilton Road/Baptist Road intersection.

Edgewood Borough - $292,000 for traffic signal improvements on the Braddock Avenue corridor including flashing yellow arrows, new vehicular signal heads with backplates and reflective tape, updating the existing controllers, and adding battery backup.

City of Pittsburgh - $453,657.21 for complete replacement of the traffic signal located at the intersection of the Boulevard of the Allies and Ward Street.

City of Pittsburgh - $545,267.58 for complete replacement of the traffic signal located at the intersection of Brownsville Road and Becks Run Road/Biscayne Drive.

Fayette County

Dunbar Township - $360,500 for installation of radar detectors with dilemma zone protection, battery backup systems, emergency vehicle preemption and new GPS time clocks and updated traffic signal timings at five intersections along U.S. 119.

Mercer County

Sharon City - $380,000 for removal of the traffic signal at Route 62 and Spencer Avenue and extending the median to restrict turns at the intersection, while creating turn arounds for local traffic.

Westmoreland County

Hempfield Township - $146,000 for a School Bus Crossing Warning Flasher for the Maxwell Elementary School, an emergency vehicle flasher for the North Hempfield Fire Company and a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon along Forbes Trail Road.

Irwin Borough - $101,000 to install new street name signs throughout the Borough to meet current design standards for retroreflectivity and character size.

Salem Township - $224,710 for LED lighting at the Route 22 single-point diamond interchange overpass and traffic signal upgrades including radar detection with dilemma zone protection, battery backup systems, new LED vehicular and pedestrian signals, an actuated RED signal ahead sign along Route 66 at Sheffield Drive and emergency vehicle detection.

Westmoreland County - $385,700 for various traffic signal improvements to four traffic signals along U.S. 30, U.S. 119, and Route 981. These improvements include new radar detection (with dilemma zone protection), pedestrian count down signal heads, LED vehicular signal heads with reflectorized borders, battery backup systems and latching pedestrian push buttons.

Youngwood Borough - $65,800 to purchase and install new street name signs throughout the Borough to meet current design standards for retroreflectivity and character size.

©2024 Cox Media Group