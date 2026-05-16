Millvale Music Festival kicks off its ninth year

MILLVALE, Pa. — The Millvale Music Festival is back this weekend.

Friday kicked off the ninth year of the festival.

More than 350 musical acts perform on 31 stages over the course of the weekend.

This annual event aims to showcase local musicians across several genres and highlights the unique venues in the borough.

“Within .6 miles, you get to see all of that. If you don’t see 20, 30 bands just wandering around, you did something wrong. You just fall into stages, they are everywhere,” Committee Chair Paul Bossung said.

The festival runs through Saturday.

Organizers are encouraging people not to drive.

Shuttles are running from PPG Paints Arena for visitors.

Click here for a look at this year’s music festival schedule.

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