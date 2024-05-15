Mindful Brewing Co. to reopen as Chimera Brewing under new ownership

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — The space previously housing Mindful Brewing Co. in Castle Shannon will re-open as Chimera Brewing. The space is now owned by the Galley Group, who operate food halls in Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and Newport, Kentucky.

“Some of you might know us from Federal Galley in the North Shore or the newly re-opened Arthur’s Korner Pub in Mount Lebanon,” a spokesperson for the Galley Group wrote on Mindful Brewing’s Instagram. “As you already know, there are some changes happening here at Mindful Brewing. We’re excited to introduce you to Chimera Brewing, a brand new brewery where our focus is on craft, cuisine and community.”

The post indicated that the space would be undergoing renovations to rebrand to Chimera Brewing. Although a reopening date was not set, the post indicated that it is hoping to open by late summer. It also indicated that it will feature new beers and a completely revamped menu. A brewer apprenticeship program will also be offered.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group