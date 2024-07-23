Minkah Fitzpatrick Lands at No. 79 on NFL Top 100 List

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick landed at No. 79 on the NFL Network’s annual Top 100 Players list. It’s Fitzpatrick’s fourth time making the NFL Top 100, which is voted on by the players.

Fitzpatrick joins defensive tackle Cam Heyward, who came in at No. 98, as the second Steelers player to be named on the list. All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt most likely will be the final Steelers player to make the Top 100.

Fitzpatrick received praise from two fellow safeties during the countdown — Isaiah Pola-Mao of the Las Vegas Raiders and Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals.

