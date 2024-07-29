Local

Missing Erie infant, man could be traveling to Pittsburgh, police say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Promise Lavidein and Justin Jefferson

Police in Erie are looking for a 4-month-old baby girl.

Erie City PD says Promis Lavidein was last seen with Justin Jefferson, 31. He was seen driving a blue Buick Envision with Pennsylvania registration MDR3453 that had a rear light out.

Jefferson and Promise were last seen in Erie on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Police say may be traveling to the Pittsburgh area.

Police say Promise may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone who may know where Promise is should call 911 or contact Erie City PD at 814-870-1125.

