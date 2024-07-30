Missing Erie infant found in Pittsburgh; man facing endangerment charges

PITTSBURGH — Police say a missing 4-month-old from Erie was found in Pittsburgh on Monday evening.

Promise Lavidein was reported missing on Monday and was said to be with Justin Jefferson, 31, of Pittsburgh.

A Pittsburgh police spokesperson said officers were called to the 7100 block of Churchland Street for a welfare check on Monday at 5:45 p.m. Officers located Jefferson and the infant at that address.

Jefferson told police that he thought Promise’s mother reported her as stolen, but claimed that wasn’t the case, a police spokesperson told Channel 11.

He was still taken into custody after officers confirmed he had an active warrant out of Erie County.

Online court records out of Erie County also show he’s also facing several charges, including endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.

Jefferson was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Promise was held at a police station until her mother came to pick her up.

