11 Investigates gets homeowner’s insurance reinstated for family almost dropped due to aerial images

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — A local man from Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, reached out to 11 Investigates at a loss for what to do and just days away from having his homeowner’s insurance dropped.

Bob Emerick was upset and angry and told 11 Investigates, he was left with few options. He showed us documents from Travelers insurance that said his policy was not going to be renewed effective July 30, because of “Nearmap.”

On Channel 11 Morning News, how the aerial imagery software nearly made Emerick lose his insurance.

