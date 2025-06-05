Missing man’s body found in McKeesport creek

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man’s body was found in a McKeesport creek on Wednesday evening.

Allegheny County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that emergency crews were sent to near Walnut Street and Long Run Road around 7:30 p.m.

Officials on scene later confirmed to us that a body was found over a hillside.

The Allegheny County Police Department says Versailles Borough police received a report of a missing man around 7:15 p.m. Versailles and McKeesport police started looking for him, then found his body in Long Run Creek.

The man’s body has since been removed from the creek. The recovery was challenging as emergency crews were dealing with a steep hillside with a ledge that led to the creek, which we saw them rappelling down.

It’s unclear how the man ended up in the creek. Allegheny County detectives are investigating.

