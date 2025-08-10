Missing man’s car found purposely concealed in Westmoreland County; police call for more details

ACME, Pa. — Police have found a missing man’s vehicle as they continue their efforts to find him.

Ruben Carranza has been missing since July 29. He was last seen driving a white 2002 Toyota Avalon with a PA license plate reading HSG-7080.

Ruben Carranza

On Sunday, the City of Greensburg Police Department said that the vehicle had been found off Ridge Road in Acme.

A concerned citizen found it hidden in that area on Saturday and reported it to the police.

Officers said evidence shows the vehicle was purposely concealed and they believe it has been there since August 5, the same day officers first shared information about Carranza’s disappearance.

“We believe this timing is NO COINCIDENCE,” the department said in a post on Facebook.

Evidence also suggests this is not the first time the vehicle was hidden. Police said the car was first taken to a separate, unknown location on July 29 before it was moved to Ridge Road. They have not disclosed what that evidence is at this time.

“We strongly believe someone in the Acme area knows something,” the department said.

Anyone who has information on Carranza’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greensburg Police Department at 724-834-3800.

