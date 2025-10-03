MISSING TEEN: 15-year-old boy missing from West Deer Township

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The West Deer Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police said that Jameson Delsk, 15, is from Vandergrift but was last seen in the area of Route 908 Extension in West Deer Township.

Jameson is described as having strawberry blonde hair and facial hair, and is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, work boots and had a gray Under Armour backpack.

If seen, you are asked to call 911.

