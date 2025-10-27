Mission BBQ preparing to open Cranberry location

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Mission BBQ is set to open a new location in Cranberry, its third in the Pittsburgh region.

The chain will formally open its doors at 20229 Route 19 on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at noon. Mission BBQ first opened in Maryland in 2011, founded by former Under Armour executive Bill Kraus and former Outback Steakhouse regional vice president Steve Newton. The restaurant has expanded to over 140 locations across the United States and operates two others in the Pittsburgh area, one in Robinson and one in Monroeville.

While the restaurant won’t formally open its doors until next week, it will offer a limited dining evening on Friday, Oct. 24, as part of a Military Appreciation Night. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and proceeds will benefit the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation. The first 100 customers to purchase a special, refillable American Heroes Cup will be awarded free barbecue for a year, which amounts to 52 coupons that can be redeemed for one food item once a week. Cards offer various items, such as a free side, a free pulled chicken sandwich or a free meat sampler platter.

