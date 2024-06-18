Mississippi man pleads guilty to threatening Eastern Pa. synagogues, Jewish-owned businesses

WASHINGTON — A man from Mississippi pleaded guilty to making antisemitic threats against Eastern Pennsylvania synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses.

Donavon Parish, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking and five counts of abuse and harassment using a telecommunications device. He also admitted to a special finding that he targeted his victims based on their actual and perceived religion.

Court documents say during April and May 2022, Parish used a voiceover internet protocol service to make several phone calls to synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses in Eastern Pennsylvania.

The Department of Justice said Parish repeated referenced the Holocaust, as well as other antisemitic sentiments, during these phone calls.

Parish is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $1.5 million fine and a $600 special assessment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group