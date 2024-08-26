Local

M.J. Devonshire Expected to Make Raiders 53-Man Roster

By WPXI.com News Staff and Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Abanikanda scores 4 TDs, No 24 Pitt beats Rhode Island 45-24 Pittsburgh's M.J. Devonshire (12) returns a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rhode Island, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

It’s perhaps the most dreaded day in the NFL season as all 32 teams are forced to cut their active rosters to just 53 players, with hundreds and hundreds of cuts expected, but M.J. Devonshire is expected to be safe.

Devonshire — a 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback from Aliquippa, Pa. — was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft and is expected to make the roster through the 53-man roster deadline.

“M.J. is prepared for the NFL because we put him out there on an island his entire career,” Narduzzi said when Devonshire was drafted. “He knows how to handle that responsibility and pressure. There’s a reason M.J. had all those pick sixes at Pitt—he has excellent instincts, great hands and game-changing speed. He continues the great tradition of Pitt and Aliquippa defensive backs going to the league.”

Devonshire has been listed as a backup cornerback on the Raiders’ preseason depth chart and will likely get a run at nickel corner during his rookie season.

