Mom of boy allegedly threatened by 13-year-old who brought loaded gun to school speaks out

ECONOMY, Pa. — A 13-year-old boy is accused of bringing a loaded gun to school two days in a row.
Parents we spoke with told Channel 11 they’re frustrated that the gun got through security at Ambridge Area Middle School.
>> Boy, 13, charged after bringing gun to Ambridge Area Middle School, threatening student, DA says
In a Channel 11 Exclusive at 6, hear from a mom who says her son was threatened at gunpoint & learn how the weapon made it past the school’s metal detectors.
