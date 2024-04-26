Mom, her 5 kids left without a home after Wilkinsburg fire

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A mother and her five kids have nowhere to live after a devastating fire that destroyed three homes. The fire started at a home along Morrow Street in Wilkinsburg Tuesday night.

The fire quickly spread to the homes next door, including where Krystal Hall and her five children live. She said her kids smelled the smoke first.

”Then my son screamed from upstairs that the roof was on fire so we all just ran out the house,” said mother Krystal Hall.

Hall said they then alerted their neighbors to get out too. Friday, Channel 11 saw the damage to the homes and it’s extensive.

She said they lost everything. All they have are the clothes on their back.

”I’m worried and nervous. I’m a single mom and got to stay strong for my children,” said Hall.

Since the fire, they’ve been staying a local hotel with help from the American Red Cross.

However, after Friday night, they have nowhere to live. Hall is concerned.

”I’m not sure what we are going to do, just pray and hope something happens for us,” said Hall.

Her cousin Michelle Gilmore, the founder of Steel City Beauties, said their family has been through a lot recently.

“It’s most definitely been draining,” said Gilmore. “When I talked to you this morning I started crying and we just buried our cousin two weeks ago so this is another tragedy on top of everything.”

Steel City Beauties is holding a big fundraiser on May 4 to help Krystal and her kids.

Right now, the Allegheny County fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. Click here if you’d like to donate.

