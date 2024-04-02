Mon Wharf will close Wednesday until further notice due to flooding concerns

PITTSBURGH — The Mon Wharf will close on Wednesday until further notice due to flooding concerns.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for the Ohio River.

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh recommends drivers parked at the Mon Wharf remove their vehicles by 6 p.m. as a precaution

Additional parking is available at First Avenue Garage once the Wood Allies and Third Avenue Garages reach capacity.

