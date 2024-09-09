Monday will start cool with temperatures, sunshine increasing through day

PITTSBURGH — Be ready to dress in layers for the start of the week.

Temperatures will climb from the mid 40s into the mid 70s during the day today with plenty of sunshine.

You’ll need the sunglasses all week as another extended dry stretch is expected the next several days.

It will be another warming trend again this week. Highs will be in the mid 70s Monday and reaching the mid 80s by the second half of the week.

