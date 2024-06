MONESSEN, Pa. — The City of Monessen Police Department is reminding residents to lock their doors.

Monessen police said there have been a couple of calls of homes being entered through unlocked doors and items being stolen from unlocked cars.

Police are urging residents to take precautions and call 911 if they see or hear anything.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group