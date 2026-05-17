Mon/Fayette Expressway Project causing temporary lane restriction in Dravosburg

DRAVOSBURG — The ongoing Mon/Fayette Expressway Project is causing a temporary lane restriction in Dravosburg.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the right-turning lane from McClure Street to Maple Avenue will close on Monday. The closure will remain in place through Wednesday.

This closure will allow crews to remove the island at the McClure Street and Maple Avenue intersection.

Drivers can still turn right onto Maple Avenue, just past the island during construction.

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