Monongahela River at Charleroi Locks and Dam above flood stage, officials monitoring issue

CHARLEROI, Pa. — The Monongahela River at the Charleroi Locks and Dam is above flood stage.

The water at these locks is typically 10 or 11 feet high. After recent rainfall, it’s more than double that height, sitting at just above 31 feet.

The locks are shut down, meaning no boats can get through. The locks are almost completely underwater.

The water is nearly 20 feet higher than it should be.

Water is inches away from creeping into nearby homes.

The Army Corps of Engineers will be keeping an eye on the issue throughout the night into Thursday.

They expect these locks to be closed until Friday and will have to wait until the weather runs its course

Officials want to remind people to stay away from the Mon River in that area. It’s fast-moving and if you fall in you can easily be swept away by the current.

