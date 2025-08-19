Monroeville man charged with double shooting in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A Monroeville man has been arrested for a double shooting in downtown Pittsburgh earlier this month.

Jaraye McLaughlin, 28, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, and recklessly endangering another person.

The shooting happened in the area of Penn Avenue and Garrison Place around 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 1.

A man and a woman were both shot. The woman was shot in the leg. The man was found a block down the street and had been shot in the arm and leg. They were both taken to a hospital in stable condition.

McLaughlin is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

