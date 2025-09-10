Monster Jam returning to Pittsburgh in 2026

PITTSBURGH — Monster Jam is set to return to Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 6-8.

Fans can expect an action-packed weekend featuring the most popular Monster Jam trucks and top drivers competing in the Arena Championship Series East.

Tickets for the event are now available on Ticketmaster.com, with Monster Jam Preferred Customers having early access to the best seats.

The general public can purchase tickets starting Sept. 16.

The event promises a weekend of family-friendly fun with massive Monster Jam trucks performing incredible stunts and showcasing jaw-dropping skills.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will kick off the excitement on Saturday and Sunday mornings, offering fans the chance to meet drivers, take selfies with the trucks, and enjoy family-friendly activities. The Pit Party provides an insider’s look at the trucks and is a perfect way to start the day of adrenaline-charged fun. A separate ticket is needed for this.

The Monster Jam Trackside Experience, held an hour before the event, will feature driver interviews, pit crew sneak peeks and giveaways to get fans pumped up for the main event.

For more information on tickets for the event, the Pit Party and driver meet & greet, click here.

