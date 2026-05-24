Months-long improvement project to impact traffic in several Allegheny County communities

A months-long improvement project is set to start Tuesday on Route 910 (Gibsonia Road).

According to PennDOT, the work will impact drivers in Richland, West Deer and Indiana townships.

Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, single-lane alternating traffic will occur between Community Center Drive in Richland Township and Saxonburg Boulevard in Indiana Township. This is expected to last through late October, and work is permissible on weekends.

PennDOT says crews will be working on drainage, base repairs, and milling and paving operations.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time and use caution in the work zone.

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