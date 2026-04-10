Months-long lane restriction planned on South Braddock Avenue in Edgewood, Swissvale

PennDOT is planning a months-long lane restriction on South Braddock Avenue in Edgewood and Swissvale.

Northbound South Braddock Avenue will be limited to a single lane between Allenby Avenue and Monongahela Avenue.

The restriction will begin Monday, weather permitting, and last until mid-July, PennDOT says.

Currently, weekday single-lane restrictions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. These will continue in the southbound direction through late May.

PennDOT says all I-376 ramps will stay open.

The restriction is part of a $100 million Parkway East betterment project expected to end in late fall of 2027.

Crews will be repairing the I-376 bridges and ramps above the roadway during the restriction.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group