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Months-long lane restriction planned on South Braddock Avenue in Edgewood, Swissvale

By WPXI.com News Staff
Months-long lane restriction planned on South Braddock Avenue in Edgewood, Swissvale traffic barrier barrels in the parking lot (Сергей Конторин - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PennDOT is planning a months-long lane restriction on South Braddock Avenue in Edgewood and Swissvale.

Northbound South Braddock Avenue will be limited to a single lane between Allenby Avenue and Monongahela Avenue.

The restriction will begin Monday, weather permitting, and last until mid-July, PennDOT says.

Currently, weekday single-lane restrictions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. These will continue in the southbound direction through late May.

PennDOT says all I-376 ramps will stay open.

The restriction is part of a $100 million Parkway East betterment project expected to end in late fall of 2027.

Crews will be repairing the I-376 bridges and ramps above the roadway during the restriction.

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