Months-long road work begins in Cranberry Township as part of $19.1 million project

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A months-long road project got underway in Cranberry Township on Monday.

Work on Franklin Road between the intersections of Route 288 and Peters Road started and is expected to last until August.

There will be multiple lane restrictions along the road from 9 am to 3 pm. and again from 6 pm to 9 pm.

The work is part of a larger safety project and will add wider shoulders, edge-line rumble strips and sight distance improvements to the road, PennDOT said.

The project is estimated to cost $19.1 million.

PennDOT tells drivers to expect delays.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group