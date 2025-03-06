Months-long water service issues impacting Murrysville mobile home park residents

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — For nearly two months, the water service for many homes in the Holiday Hills mobile home park has been a slow drip before coming to a stop.

“Never a disruption like this. Ever,” said Jim Wilborn, who has lived at Holiday Hills for eight years.

“In the last 48 days, I may have had half a dozen showers from when the pressure and the flow would get okay to get a shower,” Wilborn told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

He uses an electric kettle to heat water and washes himself at the sink.

He’s not alone. Two of his neighbors who did not want to go on camera or share their names tell Channel 11 that every mobile home in Holiday Hills is dealing with this issue.

“I’ve had, I would say four to five showers since January, but they were quick,” said one neighbor. “Just to get ready for work I have a bucket of hot water and a bar of soap in my shower which doesn’t make you feel very clean.”

Carlson Associates in Pittsburgh’s South Side manages the property. They said the extreme cold in January caused pipes to break. That caused a leak and electrical damage to a pump that helps with water flow. That pump was replaced and then there was an unknown leak in the main pipeline.

Luke O’Brien, the property manager, said they are now in the process of installing two brand-new mainline pipes.

“Every possible effort is being made to identify and fix the issue...[and they are] doing everything within our power to restore permanent water service as soon as possible,” O’Brien said in a statement.

Neighbors said the Westmoreland Food Bank donated some water, but they’d like to see the management company set up a water buffalo to service the neighborhood.

Right now, a hose is connected to a fire hydrant behind the Shop ‘n Save on Golden Mile Highway sending water up the hill to the homes.

Neighbors said there is a brown tint to the water.

Management is allowing residents to stay at a motel in Monroeville. Many are not. Instead, a majority of them are withholding their rent.

“Any type of rent reduction would be wonderful instead of providing a crappy motel room,” said one neighbor.

