Montour School District rolling out new technology that allows parents to track school buses

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Montour School District has 60 buses and half of them are now equipped with new GPS technology. That technology is ready to roll out next month, so parents have peace of mind in the palm of their hand.

“The safety of the driver, the district making sure the vehicles are well maintained,” said Greg Bradley, who is a Montour parent.

Bradley said technology has helped him as a parent with young children.

“We have a young child who’s still in daycare, the app they have gives us updates all throughout the day: what they are eating, what they are doing, all those things,” Bradley said.

Now that type of technology is launching for his school-aged kids when they get on the bus.

“Eventually parents will be tracking real-time data for the kids’ bus to and from school,” said Brian Churovia, who’s the Montour Director of Transportation.

Montour School Board just approved on Thursday night to add a parent portal app to connect to the GPS systems just installed this spring. The whole cost to outfit half the fleet was just under $20,000.

“I can click on a bus because there are accidents that happen, it will show me exactly where it is and take me right to that spot. It helps us with safety to know where our students, staff and buses are and it will help parents as well,” Churovia said.

It’s a move that has parents excited to launch the new app.

“The more you get that with younger kids, especially kindergarten, first, second grade, that’s fantastic, especially for us as newer parents,” Bradley said.

Montour plans to soft roll out the program next month with a full launch this fall in 30 buses. If it is successful, the goal is to add the system to all buses next year.

