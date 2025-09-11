Moonlit Burgers opens third location in the region after 3-year wait

Three years after announcing plans to come to the village, Moonlit Burgers is now open in Sewickley.

Last month, co-owner Mike McCoy told the Business Times that he was “very confident” that the 523 Locust Place restaurant would be open by the third week of September. His confidence was well placed, as the local burger chain has now opened the doors to its third location. For now, the Sewickley location will operate on limited hours from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“This has been three and a half years in the making, basically, and there’s been a lot of hiccups along the way,” McCoy previously said. “We’re just really excited about being in Sewickley. The people of Sewickley and in the surrounding area, they’ve been waiting. It’s been about three years since the word was out that we were going there and they’ve been very patient.”

