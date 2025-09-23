More beam deliveries to cause traffic stoppages on inbound Parkway East near Squirrel Hill Tunnel

Drivers should prepare for more delays on the Parkway East due to bridge beam deliveries scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, as part of the Commercial Street Bridge replacement project.

The deliveries will occur between approximately 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

Large trucks will transport the beams via I-79 and I-376.

Inbound Parkway East will experience multiple intermittent traffic stoppages of approximately 15 minutes or less near the entrance of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel to allow the trucks to cross lanes into the work area.

The arrival time of the deliveries is contingent on travel distance, route traffic and unforeseen obstacles, which may affect the schedule, PennDOT said.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and expect delays during the delivery times.

Additional beam deliveries will occur at later dates, with details to be provided prior to those deliveries.

