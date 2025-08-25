More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus, 9 Pittsburgh neighborhoods to be sprayed

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department has announced that additional mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile vnirus, prompting plans to spray nine Pittsburgh neighborhoods with the pesticide Zenivex E20 on Wednesday.

The neighborhoods slated for treatment include Brighton Heights, Marshall Shadeland, California – Kirkbride, Manchester, Allegheny Commons, the Mexican War Streets, Perry South, Fineview and Troy Hill / Spring Garden. The spraying will occur between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., with a rain date set for Thursday.

“Generally, the species of mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are active from dusk to dawn,” said Nicholas Baldauf, Vector Control Specialist at the Allegheny County Health Department. “To deter mosquito bites, we encourage people to use insect repellent on exposed skin or to wear long sleeves and pants.”

Zenivex E20 is considered one of the safest insecticides approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. It is applied through ultra-low volume sprayers at a rate of just 0.6 oz per acre, minimizing exposure while effectively targeting mosquitoes.

Residents are encouraged to report mosquito breeding sites to the Allegheny County Health Department’s Housing and Community Environment Program. Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half inch of stagnant water, so it’s important to eliminate potential breeding sites like stagnant water in tires, unused swimming pools and clogged gutters.

The spraying initiative aims to reduce the local mosquito population and minimize the risk of West Nile virus transmission. Residents are advised to take precautions against mosquito bites, particularly during peak activity times from dusk to dawn.

