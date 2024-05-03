More moves coming? Omar Khan hints Steelers are not done

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to add to their haul with picks on the third day of the 2024 NFL Draft, but after using their fourth-round pick on guard Mason McCormick and largely ignoring two positions on day three, it’s clear what positional needs the Steelers are likely leaving to the after-draft free agency and trade markets, as well.

The Steelers came into the draft with more needs than they had picks, so there was undoubtedly going to be something left behind. By taking a tackle, center, slot wide receiver, linebacker, and guard with their first four picks, here’s what the Steelers have left for needs — outside wide receiver and slot cornerback.

And according to general manager Omar Khan, the team is not done.

