More officers to be on the water during July 4th weekend for impaired boater enforcement

PITTSBURGH — During the July Fourth holiday weekend, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission waterway conservation officers will be on patrol keeping impaired boaters off the water.

The officers are participating in Operation Dry Water from July 4-6 and will be conducting boating under the influence enforcement.

During this time, recreational boaters will notice more officers on the water and at checkpoints than usual.

“The waters of the Commonwealth are shared by everyone, and they should be a safe place for all of us to enjoy,” said Col. Jeffrey Sabo, director of the PFBC Bureau of Law Enforcement. “Alcohol and drugs impair a boat operator’s judgment and reaction time the same way they do when you are driving a car, and even more so because of the added stressors of sun, heat, wind and noise on a boat.”

It’s illegal to operate any watercraft while impaired in Pennsylvania. Penalties for boating while impaired include fines, loss of boating privileges and imprisonment.

The PFBC recommends boaters avoid alcohol while on the water, or at minimum, choose a designated operator for the duration of the trip.

