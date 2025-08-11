Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in more Allegheny County neighborhoods

The Allegheny County Health Department announced that additional mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus, prompting plans to spray six neighborhoods on Monday.

The affected areas include the city communities of Chartiers, Sheraden, Crafton Heights, Elliot and the Boroughs of Crafton and Ingram. The health department will use Zenivex E20, a pesticide approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, to treat these areas.

“Generally, the species of mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are active from dusk to dawn,” said Allegheny County Health Department Vector Control Specialist Nicholas Baldauf.

Zenivex E20 is considered one of the safest insecticides, applied at a rate of 0.6 oz per acre through ultra low volume sprayers. This method delivers a fine mist designed to minimize exposure, with low residual toxicity and rapid degradation in sunlight.

Spraying will occur from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. using truck-mounted ULV sprayers. In the event of rain, the spraying will be rescheduled for Tuesday during the same hours.

Residents can report mosquito breeding sites to the Allegheny County Health Department’s Housing and Community Environment Program via an online form or by calling 412-350-4046.

