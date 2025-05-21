Rite announces dozens more closings in Western Pennsylvania area

PITTSBURGH — Rite Aid announced dozens more store closures in our area.

The stores added to the list of closing Rite Aid locations are:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

209 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

1000 Airport Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15231

1222 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15210

2150 Brownsville Rd Ste 120, Pittsburgh, PA 15210

3939 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

ARMSTRONG COUNTY

111 North Plaza, Apollo, PA 15613

165 Butler Rd, Kittanning, PA 16201

838 5th Ave, Ford City, PA 16226

FAYETTE COUNTY

200 Memorial Blvd, Connellsville, PA 15425

INDIANA COUNTY

200 Resort Plaza Dr, Blairsville, PA 15717

MERCER COUNTY

100 Franklin St, Mercer, PA 16137

126 W Main St, Grove City, PA 16127

WASHINGTON COUNTY

1340 S Main St, Burgettstown, PA 15021

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

843 Rostraver Rd, Belle Vernon, PA 15012

9635 William Penn Hwy, Huntingdon, PA 16652

