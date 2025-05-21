Local

Rite announces dozens more closings in Western Pennsylvania area

By WPXI.com News Staff
Rite announces dozens more closings in Western Pennsylvania area Rite Aid announced dozens more store closures in our area.
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Rite Aid announced dozens more store closures in our area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Rite Aid locations could be closing in the coming weeks, what you need to know now

The stores added to the list of closing Rite Aid locations are:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

  • 209 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
  • 1000 Airport Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15231
  • 1222 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
  • 2150 Brownsville Rd Ste 120, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
  • 3939 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

ARMSTRONG COUNTY

  • 111 North Plaza, Apollo, PA 15613
  • 165 Butler Rd, Kittanning, PA 16201
  • 838 5th Ave, Ford City, PA 16226

FAYETTE COUNTY

  • 200 Memorial Blvd, Connellsville, PA 15425

INDIANA COUNTY

  • 200 Resort Plaza Dr, Blairsville, PA 15717

MERCER COUNTY

  • 100 Franklin St, Mercer, PA 16137
  • 126 W Main St, Grove City, PA 16127

WASHINGTON COUNTY

  • 1340 S Main St, Burgettstown, PA 15021

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

  • 843 Rostraver Rd, Belle Vernon, PA 15012
  • 9635 William Penn Hwy, Huntingdon, PA 16652             

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read