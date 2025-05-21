Rite announces dozens more closings in Western Pennsylvania area

PITTSBURGH — Rite Aid announced dozens more store closures in our area.
The stores added to the list of closing Rite Aid locations are:
ALLEGHENY COUNTY
- 209 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
- 1000 Airport Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15231
- 1222 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
- 2150 Brownsville Rd Ste 120, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
- 3939 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
- 111 North Plaza, Apollo, PA 15613
- 165 Butler Rd, Kittanning, PA 16201
- 838 5th Ave, Ford City, PA 16226
FAYETTE COUNTY
- 200 Memorial Blvd, Connellsville, PA 15425
INDIANA COUNTY
- 200 Resort Plaza Dr, Blairsville, PA 15717
MERCER COUNTY
- 100 Franklin St, Mercer, PA 16137
- 126 W Main St, Grove City, PA 16127
WASHINGTON COUNTY
- 1340 S Main St, Burgettstown, PA 15021
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
- 843 Rostraver Rd, Belle Vernon, PA 15012
- 9635 William Penn Hwy, Huntingdon, PA 16652
