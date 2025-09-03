Mostly dry, warm Wednesday before showers, storms move in

PITTSBURGH — It will be the last day of this amazing stretch of weather as an early fall-like cold front moves into the area for the weekend.

Wednesday will be mainly dry, but widespread rain moves in by mid-morning Thursday. There will be a threat of a few thunderstorms that could bring lightning and heavier downpours. Some of the storms on Thursday could be strong with gusty winds.

Friday will be mostly dry, but showers will start to roll into the area in time for high school football. Saturday will start damp with much cooler temperatures for the weekend.

