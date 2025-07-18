Mostly dry weekend but scattered storms are still possible in some areas

PITTSBURGH — It will be a mostly dry weekend, but any showers and storms that cross the area could bring heavy rain.

Saturday should be fairly rain-free with the best chance of thunderstorms after dark Saturday. Some of the storms after midnight could be strong and might give you a bit of a rude wake up call.

A cold front will cross Sunday, bringing more scattered showers, storms during the day. It appears most of the rain should be south of I-70 by late in the afternoon, offering a more pleasant end to weekend.

Much drier and less humid air will settle in early next week, with comfortable daytime highs and seasonably cool nights ahead!... at least for a couple of days.

