Mother, 2 sons accused of trying to steal drugs in Butler County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mother and her two sons are in jail after police say they tried to steal drugs from a friend.

The situation happened on Youkers Road in Franklin Township in Butler County last week.

Jerry Bodish Jr., 22, told police he and his mother, Ashley Thomas, plotted to steal drugs from the victim with Anthony Bodish Jr., 18, acting as a lookout, a criminal complaint said.

Court documents say the mother went to the vehicle to meet the victim and that Anthony Bodish hit them with his fist through the window at that time.

The victim said they were able to leave after Thomas got out of their vehicle and they had fought off Anthony Bodish. The sons also allegedly shot at the fleeing vehicle.

Police said the vehicle had multiple bullet holes but stories between the brothers and the victim differ. It is unclear if the victim was in the vehicle during the alleged shooting.

