Mother charged after baby overdoses on fentanyl in Westmoreland County

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A one-year-old baby was rushed to a hospital after police say he overdosed on fentanyl.

“They were saying on the radio that they ‘narcaned’ the child multiple times and the child was still in and out of consciousness and with fentanyl, I mean, that stuff is pretty deadly,” New Kensington Police Chief Robert Deringer said.

Kylie Ritchie is charged with endangering her child after police say her one-year-old got into a baggie of fentanyl in her home on Campbell Avenue in New Kensington. Ritchie called 911 herself and cooperated with the police.

“We would’ve went and got a search warrant if we had to, but she consented to the search and assisted with the investigation, actually,” Deringer said.

According to court documents: “A search of the residence revealed two ‘buns’, approximately 20 stamp bags, containing suspected fentanyl, as well as additional paraphernalia-related items.”

The investigation also found a seven-year-old and a 10-year-old also lived in the home and were within reach of the fentanyl baggies, police say.

The chief says the one-year-old was released from the hospital and that CYS is caring for the children.

