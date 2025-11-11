Teen shot in Monessen flown to Pittsburgh hospital

MONESSEN, Pa. — A teen was flown to a hospital after being shot in Westmoreland County on Tuesday afternoon.

Monessen Police Chief David Yuhasz tells Channel 11 that a 16-year-old was shot along Rostraver Street. A 911 official says first responders were sent to the area after 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

That teen was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Their condition wasn’t immediately clear.

Yuhasz says the scene is still active.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

