Mother of teen killed in 2022 Easter Sunday mass shooting in Pittsburgh settles lawsuit

PITTSBURGH — The mother of a teen who was killed in the 2022 Easter Sunday mass shooting in Pittsburgh has settled her lawsuit.

In a filing in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court last week, Jadiyah Brown requested the court to settle all aspects of her case.

Brown’s son, 17-year-old Jaiden Brown, was shot and killed during an Airbnb party along Suismon Street in the North Side. Matthew Steffy-Ross, 17, was also killed.

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More than 200 people attended the party, including many who were underage, police said.

Hundreds of shots were fired, and 11 other people were hurt. To this day, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

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Airbnb, 900 North Group and K&C Ventures were listed as defendants in Jadiyah Brown’s case, court records show.

The terms of settlement were not disclosed.

Channel 11’s requests for comment from attorneys for the plaintiff and defendants were not answered.

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